STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

India beat Argentina 3-1 to seal quarterfinal berth in Tokyo Olympic men's hockey

By virtue of this win, India have consolidated their position in the second spot of Pool A with three wins and one loss out of four games, behind Australia.

Published: 29th July 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

India's Haanpreet Singh (13) celebrates with his teammates after scoring on Argentina goalkeeper Juan Manuel Vivaldi during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics

India's Haanpreet Singh (13) celebrates with his teammates after scoring on Argentina goalkeeper Juan Manuel Vivaldi during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: The Indian men's hockey team stormed into the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina, scoring two goals in the final two minutes of its penultimate pool match here on Thursday.

After goal-less first two quarters, India broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Varun Kumar before Vivek Sagar Prasad (58th) and Harmanpreet Singh (59th) struck in the closing minutes of the match to seal the contest.

It was India's third win in Pool A at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

Argentina's lone goal came from a penalty corner conversion by Schuth Casella in the 48th minute.

By virtue of this win, India have consolidated their position in the second spot of Pool A with three wins and one loss out of four games, behind Australia.

Argentina are struggling at the fifth spot in the six-team pool and need to beat New Zealand in their final preliminary match on Friday to stay in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth.

The top-four make the last-eight stage from each group.

India will take on Japan in their final pool match on Friday.

The Indians were aggressive and put pressure on the Argentine defence from the very beginning, attacking in numbers.

India completely dominated the first quarter, mounting attacks after attacks but the Argentines defended stoutly to frustrate their opponents.

The Indians nonetheless dominated possession and penetrated the Argentine circle on numerous occasions but the final pass was missing.

Manpreet Singh's men had their first shot at the goal in the third minute.

But Dilpreet Singh's hit from close range from a Simranjeet Singh pass was nicely saved by Argentina goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi.

The midfield, led by Manpreet, played a great game in the first half which was evident from the circle penetration statistics.

India had 16 against Argentina's two.

India were almost rewarded in the 27th minute when a diving Simranjeet's effort sailed over.

Two minutes later, Argentina had the first real scoring opportunity but Nahuel Salis' powerful shot from right corner of the circle was padded away by P R Sreejesh's outstretched hands.

It was a frustrating first half as both the teams failed to secure a single penalty corner to head into the breather goal-less.

The script was similar in the third quarter as India continued to waste chances.

First Gurjant Singh missed from close range in the 35th minute and then Rupiner Pal Singh wasted back-to-back penalty corners minutes later.

Soon the Indians had their hearts in their mouth when the defence was caught off guard by Argentina but Matias Rey couldn't beat Sreejesh from a one-on-one situation.

It took India 43 minutes to break the deadlock through Varun who scored from the team's third penalty corner.

Seconds from the end of third quarter, India wasted four consecutive penalty corners as Argentina defended bravely.

It was even in the 48th minute when Casella scored Argentina's first penalty corner.

Argentina had two more chances -- one from a field effort from Lucas Villa which was saved by Sreejesh and another from a penalty corner which the Indians defended stoutly.

India chief coach Graham Reid lauded his players for their performances but said it definitely wasn't easy against Argentina despite the scoreline suggesting otherwise.

"Good performance today. This is what Argentina can do, they sit back in the game, and then all of a sudden they score a corner. You know these things can happen when you play a team like Argentina," he said about the goal conceded by his team.

Two minutes from the hooter, Vivek restored India's lead tapping in from a rebound after Dilpreet's attempt was saved by Vivaldi.

Then, in the nick of time Harmanpreet drew the final nail in Argentina's coffin by converting India's eighth penalty corner.

Reid reminded his players about the missed opportunities but was happy that they adopted a patient approach and stuck to their game plan.

"We again put our opportunities away, we created enough. But what was good is that we didn't let that frustrates us, we stayed patient and stuck with the game plan. I'm very happy, it can be a bit stressful too for me," the Australian said.

ALSO WATCH:

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Indian hockey team
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp