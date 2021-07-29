India's Day 8 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand and Simranjit Kaur to headline action on July 30

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Archery
Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) in Women's Individual Pre-quarterfinals Match: 6:00 am IST
Athletics
Avinash Sable in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2: 6:17 am IST
M P Jabir in Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5: 8:27 am IST
Dutee Chand in Women's 100m Round 1 Heats: 8:45 am IST Start
Mixed 4x400m Relay Race Round 1 Heat 2: 4:42 pm IST
Badminton
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) in Women's Singles Quarterfinal Match: 1:15 pm IST
Boxing
Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) in Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout: 8:18 am IST
Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Women's 69kg Quarterfinal Bout: 8:48 am IST
Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2: Starts at 2 pm IST
Golf
Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2: 04:00 am IST
Hockey
India vs Ireland in Women's Pool A Match: 8:15 am IST
India vs Japan in Men's Pool A match: 3:00 pm IST
Sailing
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 and 9: 8:35 am IST
Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race 9 and 10: 8:35 am IST
ALSO WATCH |