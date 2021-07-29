India's Day 8 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand and Simranjit Kaur to headline action on July 30

By Online Desk

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Archery

Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) in Women's Individual Pre-quarterfinals Match: 6:00 am IST

Athletics

Avinash Sable in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2: 6:17 am IST

M P Jabir in Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5: 8:27 am IST

Dutee Chand in Women's 100m Round 1 Heats: 8:45 am IST Start

Mixed 4x400m Relay Race Round 1 Heat 2: 4:42 pm IST

Badminton

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) in Women's Singles Quarterfinal Match: 1:15 pm IST

Boxing

Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) in Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout: 8:18 am IST

Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Women's 69kg Quarterfinal Bout: 8:48 am IST

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2: Starts at 2 pm IST

Golf

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2: 04:00 am IST

Hockey

India vs Ireland in Women's Pool A Match: 8:15 am IST

India vs Japan in Men's Pool A match: 3:00 pm IST

Sailing

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 and 9: 8:35 am IST

Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race 9 and 10: 8:35 am IST

