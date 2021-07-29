STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

India's Day 8 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand and Simranjit Kaur to headline action on July 30

Following is India's schedule on the seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Published: 29th July 2021 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Archery

Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) in Women's Individual Pre-quarterfinals Match: 6:00 am IST

Athletics

Avinash Sable in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2: 6:17 am IST

M P Jabir in Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5: 8:27 am IST

Dutee Chand in Women's 100m Round 1 Heats: 8:45 am IST Start

Mixed 4x400m Relay Race Round 1 Heat 2: 4:42 pm IST

Badminton

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) in Women's Singles Quarterfinal Match: 1:15 pm IST

Boxing

Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) in Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout: 8:18 am IST

Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Women's 69kg Quarterfinal Bout: 8:48 am IST

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2: Starts at 2 pm IST

Golf

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2: 04:00 am IST

Hockey

India vs Ireland in Women's Pool A Match: 8:15 am IST

India vs Japan in Men's Pool A match: 3:00 pm IST

Sailing

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 and 9: 8:35 am IST

Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race 9 and 10: 8:35 am IST

ALSO WATCH |

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dutee Chand Simranjit Kaur Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021 India Tokyo Olympics July 30 Schedule India Tokyo Olympics Schedule
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp