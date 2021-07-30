STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Sindhu shows her might, sets up Yamaguchi clash

When the stakes are high, many athletes tend to crumble under pressure. But not PV Sindhu. Regarded as a big-game player, she continues to show just why.

Published: 30th July 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

PV Sindhu defeated Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 on Thursday | PTI

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the stakes are high, many athletes tend to crumble under pressure. But not PV Sindhu. Regarded as a big-game player, she continues to show just why. Playing in her first knockout game of the ongoing Olympics, the shuttler from Hyderabad showed no signs of nerves to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

Having won two matches earlier to top Group J, Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt was her victim on Thursday. Blichfeldt, the World No 13, did offer some resistance in the mid stage of the opening round but never looked like she could beat the Indian. Sindhu won 21-15, 21-13 and will go on to face Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, who got the better of Kim Gaeun of South Korea 21-17, 21-8.

Sindhu seemed to be in the zone on the day like she usually is in big tournaments. She mixed her shots well, making her opponent chase the shuttle with some precise placements. Blichfeldt did try to match her opponent, but Sindhu was too clever, always in control of the game.

After she wrapped up the game, she gave a fist pump to her coach Park Tae-sang, who was watching her do what she does best from the side. The body language was clear, she seemed content with her effort. “I started off well. In the first game, I was rushing in defence a bit but my coach told me that I was playing the wrong way and I was able to change how I played,” Sindhu said.

“In the second game, I think it was fine, I maintained the lead and was under control.”

Sindhu’s next test is Yamaguchi. Sindhu, who holds an 11-7 head-to-head record against the Japanese, could possibly face the biggest test of her campaign so far. In their most recent meeting in March during the All England Open, Sindhu had posted a come-from-behind win.

Men’s hockey team in last 8
The Indian men’s hockey team stormed into the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina. After goalless first two quarters, India broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Varun Kumar before Vivek Sagar Prasad (58th) and Harmanpreet Singh (59th) struck in the closing minutes of the match to seal the contest.
 

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sindhu Olympics Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp