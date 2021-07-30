STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Alessandra Perilli wins historic medal for San Marino, a country with just 34,000 population

Alessandra Perilli created history by winning the first Olympic medal for San Marino – a country with just 34,000 people – has now become the smallest to ever win one.

Bronze medalist Alessandra Perilli, of San Marino, celebrates after the women's trap at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Bronze medalist Alessandra Perilli, of San Marino, celebrates after the women's trap at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Alessandro Perilli took bronze to earn the first medal in San Marino’s 61-year Olympic history.

Slovakia’s Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova set an Olympic record in women’s trap to deny the United States a third-straight shotgun gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rehak Stefecekova hit 43 of 50 targets on a breezy day at Asaka Shooting Range, beating American Kayle Browning.

A 37-year-old police officer, Rehak Stefecekova took silver at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games, and missed Rio in 2016 due to the birth of her son.

Meanwhile, Czech shooter Jiri Liptak has outlasted teammate David Kostelecky in a shoot-off to win men’s trap gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Liptak and Kostelecky tied after 50 shots, hitting 43 targets to set an Olympic record. Both shooters hit the first six targets in the shoot-off before Kostelecky missed on the seventh.

Britain’s Matthew Coward-Holley took bronze.

Liptak finished 18th at the 2012 London Games, but did not compete in Rio five years ago. Kostelecky earned his second medal in his sixth Olympics with the gold he won at the 2008 Beijing Games.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

