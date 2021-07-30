STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifting gold medallist Zhihui Hou not taken for doping test

The gold medal in the weightlifting 49kg category will stay with China's Zhihui Hou, and Mirabai Chanu will remain the silver medallist.

Published: 30th July 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Hou Zhihui of China celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

By ANI

Earlier, ANI had reported Zhihui Hou will be tested by anti-doping authorities and if she failed the test, then Chanu stands a chance to be awarded gold. But there has been no testing and it was an inadvertent error while reporting the news.

It stands clarified that Hou was not taken for an anti-doping test. Furthermore, there have been no developments from the routine anti-doping procedures that were carried out after the 49kg competition.

China's Zhihui Hou had bagged gold on Saturday with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record. Mirabai Chanu had opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver at the Tokyo International Forum.

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition.

China's Zhihui Hou created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.

With this monumental silver medal, Chanu became the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.

