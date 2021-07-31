STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri lands late eagle, but will need miracle for medal in Tokyo

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri salvaged his third round with a late birdie and an eagle to card a three-under 68 at the Olympics.

Published: 31st July 2021 05:08 PM

India's Anirban Lahiri chips onto the fourth green during the first round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan.

India's Anirban Lahiri chips onto the fourth green during the first round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri salvaged his third round with a late birdie and an eagle to card a three-under 68 at the Olympics but it may not be enough to give him a chance to make a run for the medal.

Lahiri, who returned early this morning to complete his second round had a bogey in one of the two remaining holes for a round of 1-over 72, which placed him T-24th at that stage.

He ended Tied-28th after the third round with a total of 6-under 207.

Udayan Mane carded a 70 for a share of 55th place on 2-over 215 as the third round was completed with a split start -- from first and 10th tees.

The leader after the second round is Xander Schauffele (USA), has the 54-hole lead after shooting a 3-under 68 today to move to 14-under overall.

Hosts Japan are within reach of a medal after Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (67) moved into second place, a stroke behind Schauffele.

A frustrated Lahiri said, "It's been a disappointing 36 holes. I had a good finish to my round but I'm very disappointed, and barring a miracle, it will be hard for me to get on the podium tomorrow."

"I felt I was playing well and the first round started good but my second round, I kind of lost my momentum and never got it back. The course was very gettable but I haven't played anywhere near my A-game the last day and a half."

This week's weather disruptions coupled with the heat and humidity at Kasumigaseki have made it challenging for many golfers, Lahiri included.

"It's extremely hot. For the guys who had to come back this morning to finish their rounds and who were here till late yesterday, myself included, it was quite energy sapping.

"You needed to make birdies to get that energy going. I'm going to rest and come back out tomorrow and maybe try to shoot a 59," he said.

Into the third round, starting from the 10th, Lahiri had a birdie and a bogey in the first 15 holes and then birdied the seventh and eagled the eighth for 3-under 68 which left him six shots outside of a potential podium finish at Kasumigaseki Country Club's East course.

He stands at 6-under 207 and is T-28th.

Schauffele was 14-under 199 while Matsuyama is at 13-under 200 and is looking for gold some three months after an historic Masters Tournament victory which made him his country's first male Major champion.

Paul Casey (Great Britain) and Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) are tied for third on 12-under.

