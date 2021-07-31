STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Olympic attention to mental health: Can NBC coverage pivot?

That strain was evident when NBC connected Dressel with his parents, wife and sister at home for a conversation shortly after his swim.

Published: 31st July 2021 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Cameramen work at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Cameramen work at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP) 

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: If NBC's Michele Tafoya expected exultation or tears of joy from American swimmer Caeleb Dressel when she asked how it felt to reach his dream of an Olympic gold medal, that's not what she got.

He was happy, but hurting. “It's a really tough year,” he said. “It's really hard.”

Olympic athletes, most notably gymnast Simone Biles, haven't been afraid to express the mental and emotional difficulties they've faced during these pandemic games, a development that's thrown NBC a curve.

The network that presents the Games has been forced to pivot, and the addition of Michael Phelps to its broadcast team turned into a master stroke for unanticipated reasons. Yet it's also worth questioning whether an intense focus on gold is out of touch for what these Games have become.

For most of the athletes, it has been an extraordinarily intense year. After training with the goal of being ready in 2020, the Games' postponement to 2021 — and the pandemic that caused it — forced them to decide if they wanted to essentially put another year of their lives on hold for what is often a lonely quest, said Mark Aoyagi, coordinator of the Sports and Performance Psychology program at the University of Denver.

Then they traveled to a lockdown environment to perform without their friends and family present; indeed, they had hardly any audience at all.

That strain was evident when NBC connected Dressel with his parents, wife and sister at home for a conversation shortly after his swim. He started sobbing.

In its coverage, NBC should make it a point to talk to athletes about their mental, not just physical, preparation for the games, said Hillary Cauthen, a sports psychologist from Austin, Texas, who is on the executive board of the Association for Applied Sports Psychology.

“We need to lean into this conversation,” Cauthen said.

Between cable networks and streaming, NBC Universal peeks into every corner of the Olympics. By far, though, NBC's prime-time coverage is the window through which most Americans experience the Games, and that is primarily focused on the medal hunt by American athletes in gymnastics, swimming & diving and track & field.

By its very nature, the Olympics are an athletic competition. There are winners and losers, dreams fulfilled and dreams dashed. While many athletes thrive in that environment, Biles' decision to pull out of the team and all-around gymnastics competition is the most prominent sign that for some, the pressure takes a toll.

Not many television viewers realize that a large number of competing Olympians understand they have no realistic expectation of winning a medal. For them, simply coming to Tokyo and competing is a joyful accomplishment, Aoyagi said.

“We never see that story,” he said. “Obviously, NBC highlights those that are in medal contention. It's a very cultivated story that is presented to people that doesn't capture the essence of why most of them are over there.”

Molly Solomon, executive producer of NBC's Olympics coverage, objects to any characterization of the network's philosophy as simply winner takes all.

“We always celebrate winning a silver or bronze and the achievement of being an Olympian,” Solomon said. “That's our foundational philosophy, our ethos. If you listen to the tenor and tone of our comments in the opening ceremony, we talk about for so many of the Olympians, that simply being at the Games is their crowning achievement."

For NBC Universal, the Olympics are a multibillion-dollar business, and the company needs stars to entice viewers. That put athletes such as Katie Ledecky and Biles in an intense spotlight, and the gymnast's decision not to compete has likely contributed to the network's disappointing ratings thus far. American Sunisa Lee's victory in the women's gymnastics all-around competition on Thursday offered a boost.

For Biles, the attention turned her from a woman chasing her own dreams to America's great sports hope.

“We just have to have a grace and kindness to understand what they're going through,” Cauthen said.

NBC's Olympics host, Mike Tirico, noted in a commentary that Biles' story and the focus on mental health didn't fit into society's desire for instant results and a willingness to criticize athletes who don't live up to expectations.

“Maybe this helps the rest of us understand that even though they crave and create a lot of the attention, sometimes what we know them for and what we admire them for is not the most important thing,” he said.

NBC hired the 23-time gold medalist Phelps primarily to add context to its swimming coverage. Instead, Phelps' activism and willingness to talk about his own mental health issues has provided a crucial element to NBC's Biles coverage. Phelps said he understood how Biles felt she carried the weight of the world on her shoulders, since he felt it, too.

He'll keep talking about the issue, Solomon said.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NBC Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Games Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp