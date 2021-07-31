STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Olympics: Nigerian Olympic sprinter Blessing Okagbare suspended for doping

Okagbare tested positive for human growth hormone in an out-of-competition test on July 19, the Athletics Integrity Unit said, prompting a mandatory provisional suspension.

Published: 31st July 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Blessing Okagbare, of Nigeria, wins a heat in the women's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was provisionally suspended for doping Saturday, hours before she was due to run in the semifinals of the women's 100 meters at the Olympics.

Okagbare tested positive for human growth hormone in an out-of-competition test on July 19, the Athletics Integrity Unit said, prompting a mandatory provisional suspension.

The results of that test were only received by track and field's anti-doping body late Friday and after Okagbare had already run in the 100 heats on the opening day of track competition at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, the AIU said.

She won her heat in 11.05 seconds.

The AIU informed Okagbare of her suspension on Saturday morning, it said.

Under doping regulations, she is now allowed to request that a "B" sample, or backup sample, is tested to double-check the results.

The 32-year-old Okagbare won a silver medal in the long jump at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2013 world championships.

She also collected a bronze in the 200 meters at the 2013 worlds in Moscow behind gold medal winner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is the favorite for the 100 title in Tokyo.

The women's 100 final is the last event on the Olympic track schedule on Saturday.

Okagbare's suspension comes three days after the AIU announced that 10 track and field athletes from Nigeria were among a group of 20 from various countries who were disqualified from competing at the Olympics because they hadn't met minimum doping test requirements.

Nigeria is considered a high-risk country by the World Anti-Doping Agency because of a brittle anti-doping program.

Because of that, Nigerian athletes must have at least three out-of-competition tests in the 10 months before a major championship.

The AIU did not name any of those other athletes who were ruled ineligible for the Olympics because they didn't meet anti-doping requirements.

But, some Nigerian athletes who said they were among those barred protested on the streets of Tokyo this week and held up signs claiming Nigerian sports and anti-doping authorities were responsible for them not meeting the testing criteria.

There are seven "Category A" countries for WADA: Belarus, Bahrain, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and Ukraine.

Kenya dropped two runners from its Olympic team just before the Tokyo Games opened because they had not undergone enough out-of-competition tests in the buildup to the Olympics.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blessing Okagbare Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp