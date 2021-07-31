STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant fail to qualify for medal event in 50m Rifle

Indian shooter Tejaswini Sawant (Twitter photo)

By ANI

TOKYO: India's ace shooters Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant failed to qualify for the medal event after finishing 15th and 33rd respectively in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, here at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

Anjum Moudgil amassed 1167 (54x) points at an average of 9.725 after shooting 120 shots on the target in three positions while compatriot Tejaswini Sawant gathered 1154 (50x) in the qualifications which in the end was just not good enough to make it to the top-8 players' final. Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Yulia Zykova created a new Olympic Qualification Record with 1182 (78x) points.

In the first position of the qualification event -- Kneeling -- Anjum Moudgil got off to a flying start after she aimed 99 and 98 in the first two series. With four 9s in the third series and 97 in the final set, she moved out of Top-10. Meanwhile, veteran Tejaswini Sawant aimed 97 and a poor 92 in the first two series and followed it with 98 and 97.

During the prone position series, Moudgil again enjoyed a good start with a 98 and a perfect 100 in the first two series. She then again landed a 98 and finished the position on high with 99. Sawant aimed two 98s and two 99s in prone as she continued to stay outside the top-25.

The 27-year-old Anjum was unable to carry the momentum into the standing position round where she opened with a below-average score of 94 which instantly landed her out of top-8. She improved it by a 96 but then dropped a 95 in third. Moudgil finished with a strong 97 but till then it was just too late for the Indian shooter to gain any ground.

For Tejaswini, her woes continued in standing position as she scored 94, 93, 95, and 94 and dropped outside of top-30 in the 37 players' field.

Earlier on Friday, India's pistol shooters' campaign ended without a medal for the second consecutive Olympics after Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat failed to qualify for the medal event of the women's 25m pistol. Manu Bhaker amassed 582 (17x) points at an average of 9.700 after shooting 60 shots on the target in both rounds while compatriot Rahi Sarnobat gathered 573 (23x) in the qualifications which in the end was just not good enough to make it to the top-8 players' final.

