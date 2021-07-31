STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar pair languish at bottom after penultimate round

Ganapathy and Thakkar finished 16th, ninth and 14th in the three races on Saturday to remain unchanged at 17th spot out of 19 competitors with 154 net points.

India's Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy compete during the men's 49er class at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Fujisawa, Japan.

India's Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy compete during the men's 49er class at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Fujisawa, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ENOSHIMA: Indian sailing pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar continued to languish at 17th overall after the penultimate race in the men's skiff 49er event at the Tokyo Olympics here on Saturday.

Just the medal race remains in the competition.

Each event consists of a series of races.

Points in each race are awarded according to position: the winner gets one point, the second-placed finisher scores two and so on.

