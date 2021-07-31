STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu in semifinals, to fight for bronze now

This is PV Sindhu's 14th loss to Tai Tzu Ying in 19 meetings, having also lost to her in the last three face-offs.

Published: 31st July 2021 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

India's PV Sindhu competes against Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying during their women's singles badminton semifinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

India's PV Sindhu competes against Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying during their women's singles badminton semifinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Reigning world champion P V Sindhu's hopes of securing India's first ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down as she slumped to a straight-game defeat against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old silver-medallist from the Rio Games, however, remained in the hunt for a bronze and will be competing against China's He Bing Jiao in the third place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza on Sunday.

One of the most consistent players, who has claimed medals in all big-ticket events in the last five years, Sindhu couldn't counter Tai Tzu's deception with her aggressive game, going down 18-21 12-21 here.

"I'm a bit sad because it's the semifinals, but I tried my best, it's just not my day. I fought until the end," said Sindhu after the match.

"In the second game I gave away a huge lead but still I was fighting back because you never know, it can change at any moment. It's the Olympics, you have to fight until the last point and I have done that.

"I was prepared for her skills, so I don't think that troubled me a lot. At the end of the day the level of the semifinals is going to be really high - you can't expect easy points. I just couldn't be on the winning side."

This is Sindhu's 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed in 19 meetings, having also lost to her in the last three face-offs.

On her bronze medal match, Sindhu said: "It's going to be a bit sad. I need to go back and relax and prepare for tomorrow because it is not over yet. I still have a chance.

"...I hope I can give my best. It just wasn't my day (today), but I'm going to try it again tomorrow."

There is very little margin of error against a player of the calibre of Tai Tzu, who has been the most consistent shuttler in the last five years and is known for her deceptive strokes and immaculate footwork.

Sindhu seemed a tad sluggish in her movement and couldn't find her flow.

The Taiwanese second seed targeted her opponent's body and cramped Sindhu with her sharp returns from near the net.

The two played some exquisite rallies with Sindhu equalling her opponent and also unleashing a few smashes, one of which forced Tai Tzu to go for a full-stretched dive as she made it 4-2.

Sindhu was up 7-3 with Tai Tzu committing a few unforced errors and entered the interval with a healthy 11-8 lead.

Tai Tzu, however, quickly erased the deficit after the break.

She started putting doubts in her opponent's mind with her deceptive strokeplay.

Sindhu kept retrieving everything thrown at her and gathered points whenever she had the chance to attack.

The duo moved neck and neck from 11-11 to 18-18 before Tai Tzu unleashed a drop and then pushed one away from Sindhu's reach to lead for the first time.

Soon Tai Tzu grabbed two game points and sealed it with a straight down the line forehand smash.

Brimming with confidence, Tai Tzu used her angled returns to telling effect in the second game.

Sindhu tried to play her attacking strokes but her cross court smashes, attacking tosses and angled returns -- all ended up going wide and long as the Taiwanese made it 11-7 at the break.

The world no.1 dished out some delightful strokes, including a cross court smash on Sindhu's backhand, an overhead straight smash, a loopy precise toss at the backline, to march ahead as Sindhu ran out of ideas.

She eventually sealed her place in the Olympic final with a flick serve and a cross court return to Sindhu's backhand.

On Friday, Sindhu, seeded sixth, had beaten Japanese world no.5 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, men's singles player B Sai Praneeth and the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Sindhu Tai Tzu ​Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp