Tokyo Olympics: Two physios from archery and shooting contingents to stay back for wrestlers

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Physiotherapists from Indian archery and shooting contingents will join the country’s wrestlers at the Games Village ah­­­ead of their competitions sta­rting on August 3.

Vinesh Phogat (53kg) had expressed her displeasure a week ago as her physio, Poornima R Ngomdir, who accompanied the ace wrestler for the entire European exposure trip ahead of the Olympics, was not given accreditation for the event.

The issue gained prominence after it emerged that only one physio, Brajesh Kumar, will be there for the wrestlers in the Village.

Sources confirmed that Vinesh suggested the name of Zeinia Samar, an Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) physio, currently with the Indian shooters in Tokyo.

Chinmay Shrirang Bhide, the Indian archery team’s physio, will also lend his services to the wrestlers. It is learnt that Bajrang Punia (65kg) recommended the name of Bhide, who is also from OGQ.

“Physio Brajesh Kumar, who was with the men wrestlers in Russia, had already reached the venue along with the team. Two others will join the team once their respective events get over. The female physio from the Indian shooting contingent will work closely with the women wrestlers,” a source from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) told this daily.

Meanwhile, the male wrestlers — Bajrang, Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86) — reached Tokyo on Friday. The trio will start training from Saturday. Their foreign coaches, however, are expected to reach the Japanese capital on August 2.

Sonam to kickstart India’s campaign

As per the schedule on the website of United World Wrestling, Sonam Malik (62kg) will begin India’s wrestling campaign on August 3.

As many as seven wrestlers from the country will compete at the Tokyo Games.

Ravi, Deepak and Anshu Malik (57kg) will be in action on the next day. Vinesh will start her campaign on August 5. Favourite Bajrang and Seema Bisla (50kg) will take the mat on August 6.

The wrestling competitions are scheduled from August 1 to 7.