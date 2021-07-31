STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Vandana Katariya becomes first Indian woman hockey player to score hat-trick at Games

The 29-year-old forward's three goals made sure that the women's hockey team's hopes to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics remain intact.

Published: 31st July 2021 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

India midfield Salima Tete (30) celebrates after India forward Vandana Katariya, left, scored against South Africa during a women's field hockey match. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Vandana Katariya who scored three of India's four goals against South Africa in the final pool A hockey game became the first Indian woman to register a hat-trick at the Olympics here at Oi Hockey Stadium -- South Pitch on Saturday.

The 29-year-old forward's three goals made sure that the women's hockey team's hopes to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics remain intact as it will now depend on the outcome of the Ireland and Great Britain game.

"She shoots, she scores! Vandana Katariya scored 3 of #IND 's 4 goals in their match against #RSA to become the first Indian woman to register a hat-trick at the Olympics!" Tokyo 2020 for India tweeted.

In their five Group Stage matches, India won two and lost three. Katariya scored her first two goals in the starting two-quarters of the match and completed the hattrick by scoring the winner in fourth. Neha Goyal was the other scorer for India as the team edged South Africa 4-3 in a thriller.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vandana Katariya Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp