STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: World number one Amit Panghal's campaign ends with shocking loss to Colombian Martinez

Panghal was put under pressure by the sprightly Colombian in the opening round itself but the pre-bout favourite ensured that he connected better to claim the first three minutes 4-1.

Published: 31st July 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

India's Amit Panghal, left, punches Colombia's Yuberjen Martínez during their men's flyweight 52-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Star Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52kg) bowed out of the Olympics with a stunning 1-4 loss to Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez, beaten by the Colombian's relentless attacks and pace in a draining pre-quarterfinal bout here on Saturday.

The world number one Indian, who was making his debut in the Games and was seeded top, had got an opening-round bye.

One of India's strongest medal contenders, Panghal was put under pressure by the sprightly Colombian in the opening round itself but the pre-bout favourite ensured that he connected better to claim the first three minutes 4-1.

"They have sparred with each other. In some of them Amit was better than today but in others, it was similar to what happened today. It wasn't a total surprise because we had seen that this guy is very dangerous," Indian Boxing's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva said after the bout.

Martinez's pace should have set alarm bells ringing in the Indian corner despite Panghal bagging the first round because the Pan-American champion upped the ante in the second round, working relentlessly on Panghal's body with his uppercuts.

Panghal found it tough to respond and Martinez's persistence brought him level with the top star.

"We knew what to expect but our hope was that Amit would stand up better in the last two rounds," Nieva added.

Martinez made sure that there was no let up in the intensity in the final three minutes as well and Panghal ended up being on the defensive for the most part.

"He didn't have the strength to move, so he stayed inside. Then (eventually) he didn't have the strength to respond also and he became passive. There the Colombian scored a lot of points," Nieva said.

"Against no other opponent, I have seen Amit so tired. It's not just him, in the Italy camp we also had Deepak, who is also a world-class boxer, and he also could not stop him.

We were facing a very high-calibre boxer," he added referring to Asian silver-medallist Deepak Kumar, who was there with the Olympic-bound group for sparring.

Despite this loss, the 25-year-old Panghal remains one of the best-performing Indian boxers in recent times, having secured a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, followed by an unparalleled silver medal at the world championships in 2019.

The diminutive Army man is also a three-time Asian medallist, securing a medal every time he has been at the continental showpiece.

It is in fact the first major setback that the youngster has endured since a breakthrough 2017, when he first burst into the scene.

Martinez won the light flyweight silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and will turn professional after the Tokyo Games.

"This is a big step for me in my aim to win the gold medal. He was the top seed and a great competitor, a fantastic fighter, but I was very well-prepared for this fight," Martinez said after the bout.

"I am in the quarterfinals now but I know I will have to be at my best if I want the gold medal. That is what I am here for," he added.

His parents, who follow the pacifism-supporting Anglican church, were against him taking up the sport but eventually came around to support his ambitions.

On Friday, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) became the first Indian boxer to secure a medal at the ongoing Games after advancing to the semifinals.

She defeated former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei in her quarterfinal bout.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Panghal Yuberjen Martinez Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp