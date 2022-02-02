STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manager of India's Winter Olympics contingent tests COVID positive upon arrival in Beijing 

Published: 02nd February 2022 12:02 PM

A worker arranges swab samples collected for Covid testing in Vizag. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | G Satyanarayana)

By PTI

BEIJING: The manager of India's Winter Olympics contingent, Mohammad Abbas Wani, has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the Beijing Airport here.

Abbas Wani is a part of the six-member Indian delegation at the Winter Olympics for which Kashmir skier Arif Khan is the only athlete from the country to have qualified this time.

Arif will be competing in Slalom and Giant Slalom events during the Games.

The contingent also includes Harjinder Singh as its chef de mission, Ludar Chand Thakur as alpine coach, Puran Chand as technician and Rop Chand Negi as team official.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra informed about Abbas Wani's positive COVID result and said chef de mission Harjinder is coordinating with the Winter Olympics organisers for a re-test.

"The manager of the Indian contingent Mr.Abbas Wani tested COVID positive at Beijing Airport.

The chef de mission Mr.Harjinder Singh is coordinating for a re-test.

The athlete and his coach have been shifted to another flat to avoid any interaction," Batra said.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20.

