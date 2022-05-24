STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IOC launches Olympic Values Education Programme in India

Published: 24th May 2022 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

The Olympic rings are reflected on the windows at the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee. (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday launched the first Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in India, with the Olympism-themed curriculum being integrated into the school education system in the state of Odisha.

The OVEP is a practical set of resources designed by the IOC to introduce young people to the Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship.

The programme aims to disseminate this values-based curriculum to help children become active, healthy and responsible citizens.

The programme was officially launched by Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik.

In its first year, the programme aims to impact 32,000 children enrolled in 90 schools in the cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela and, once in full swing, it will reach around 7 million children.

