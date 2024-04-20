Day to forget for India at wrestling Olympic qualifiers

CHENNAI: It was never going to be easy given the way the sport has been managed in the past one-and-a-half-year but expectations were still high from the Indian wrestlers. They have always delivered on the biggest stage winning at least a medal since the 2008 Olympics.

But this time, blame it on lack of proper coordination and management in the absence of recognised wrestling body, they failed to win a single quota for Paris Games as four men’s freestyle wrestlers could not reach the finals of their respective weight categories at the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. As per the qualification criteria, the top-two from each weight category were assured of an Olympic quota.

What added insult to injury was the inability of Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) to compete without even taking the mat. The duo, who were stuck at the Dubai International Airport since Tuesday on their way to Bishkek from Russia, could make it to the venue only after the completion of the weigh-in rendering them ineligible to compete. The Wrestling Federation of India though wrote to the United World Wrestling and organisers requesting them to allow the two grapplers to compete but competition started in less than an hour after Sujeet and Deepak reached the venue making it difficult to accommodate them.

Aman Sehrawat kept India’s hopes alive in 57kg as he reached the semifinal. However, the 2023 Asian champion was pinned down by Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan in the semifinal as India drew blank on day one of the tournament.

“It’s really unfortunate,” Sujeet’s father-cum-coach Dayanand Kalkal, told this daily. Adding further, he said, “It was a natural calamity. Deepak and Sujeet landed in Dubai three days before the weigh-in but who knew they wouldn’t be able to take off for Bishkek due to heavy rains in the region.”

The father informed that Sujeet might once again leave for Russia from Bishkek to prepare for the World Olympic Games Qualifier scheduled next month in Turkey next month.

“He is planning to leave for Russia to prepare for the next qualifier. It will be the last chance for him to qualify for the Games and I am hopeful he will leave this disappointment behind to excel in the final qualifier,” added the father.

Women’s competition today

Meanwhile, Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik will be in action on Saturday as five women wrestlers from the country will vie for Olympic quota. Vinesh will compete in 50kg, where has got a favourable draw as well, while Anshu will appear in the qualifier in her pet 57kg.

Only Antim Panghal has bagged India an Olympic quota so far by winning a bronze medal in the 53kg in the 2023 World Championships.

World Qualifier a tough ask

A WFI source said the ongoing Asian Qualifier is a golden opportunity for Indian wrestlers as most of the top grapplers are not taking part in the competition because they have already booked a quota each in the 2023 Worlds. However, the World Qualifier will be a difficult prospect, the source opined.

“All the wrestlers, who somehow failed to earn a place, will compete in the next qualifier making it extremely competitive. Given the situation, it will be difficult for men freestyle wrestlers from the country to book a place in the Paris Games,” the source added. The Greco-Roman wrestlers’ bouts will be held on Sunday.