Kusale adds to India's glory with a bronze medal in Shooting

Chateauroux, the venue for Shooting events in the Paris Olympics, is turning out to be one of the most memorable places for the Indian contingent with Swapnil Kusale adding a third medal to the tally. The 28-year-old won a bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 position event on Thursday.

In the event that consists of the kneeling, prone, and standing positions, fired in that order, Kusale maintained his position in the middle of the table throughout the final before making the most of his chances to confirm the medal.

Liu Yukun of China won the gold medal while Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine won the silver medal. This is India's third medal in the Paris Olympics after two others won in the women's 10m Air pistol and Mixed 10m air pistol, which Manu Bhaker won with Sarabjot Singh.