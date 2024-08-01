PV Sindhu loses in pre-quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

PARIS: A third straight Olympic medal stayed out of her grasp as PV Sindhu made a shock exit from the Paris Games with a straight-game loss against China's world number six He Bingjiao in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals here on Thursday.

The 29-year-old from Hyderabad failed to mount a consistent attack and was outpaced 21-19 21-14 by Bingjiao in a 56-minute round of 16 clash, which was a rematch of the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal play-off.

Sindhu, who won the silver and bronze medal at the Rio de Jeneiro and Tokyo editions, had topped the group to qualify for the knockout stage.