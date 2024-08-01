Olympics

PV Sindhu loses in pre-quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

PV Sindhu made a shock exit from the Paris Games with a straight-game loss against China's world number six He Bingjiao.
India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during their women's singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024,File - AP photo
PTI

PARIS: A third straight Olympic medal stayed out of her grasp as PV Sindhu made a shock exit from the Paris Games with a straight-game loss against China's world number six He Bingjiao in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals here on Thursday.

The 29-year-old from Hyderabad failed to mount a consistent attack and was outpaced 21-19 21-14 by Bingjiao in a 56-minute round of 16 clash, which was a rematch of the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal play-off.

Sindhu, who won the silver and bronze medal at the Rio de Jeneiro and Tokyo editions, had topped the group to qualify for the knockout stage.

PV Sindhu
Paris 2024 Olympics

