Will boxer Cindy Ngamba win Refugee Team its first Olympic medal in Paris?

VILLEPINTE: Her name echoing around the stadium, Cindy Ngamba climbed into the Olympic ring and danced from foot to foot as she threw jabs with her bright blue Paris 2024 boxing gloves.

By winning her first fight at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, the 25-year-old Ngamba is one victory away from clinching the Refugee Team’ s first Olympic medal. After a grueling bout against 2022 world champion Tammara Thibeault of Canada, the possibility of a medal feels closer than ever.

"I’m going to be the first ever refugee to make it out there," she said. “There’s a lot of pressure out there. I am human, I have emotion, and I’m not going to hide about that ... but I never let pressure bring me down. I’ve gone through so many obstacles in life, just like millions of refugees."

Ngamba is among the 37 athletes who make up the biggest Olympic Refugee Team selected since the concept of bringing such a group together was conceived ahead of the Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

It's a welcoming place for athletes who've had to flee their countries due to war or political persecution, giving them a chance to continue to pursue their sports.

Many saw Ngamba's triumph on Wednesday as a message of hope at a time of record migration, and as 100 million people around the world have been forcibly displaced from their homes.

The team is “a symbol of inclusion, of equality, of achievement for a large community around the world of refugees and displaced people,” U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told the AP in an interview on Sunday.