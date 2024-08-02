2024 Olympics records list: Canada swimmer Summer McIntosh breaks Games record in 200M butterfly

PARIS: Records are being broken daily at the 2024 Olympics, which run from July 27-Aug. 11, as athletes and teams win medals across 32 sports. See which countries lead the medal count, the medal winners and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the world and Olympic records set at the Paris Games:

Aug. 1

Swimming

Summer McIntosh of Canada swam the women's 200-meter butterfly in 2:03.03, breaking the Olympic record of 2:03.86 set by China's Zhang Yufei at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Australia's Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell and Ariarne Titmus swam the women's 4x200-meter relay in 7:38.08, breaking the Olympic record of 7:40.33 set by China in 2021 at the Tokyo Games.

Rowing

Oliver Zeidler of Germany completed his semifinal in men's singles sculls in 6:35.77, breaking the Olympic record of 6:40.45 set by Stefanos Ntouskos of Greece at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

July 31

Swimming

Pan Zhanle of China swam the men's 100-meter freestyle in 46.40 seconds to break his own world record of 46.80 from the world aquatics championship in February.

Léon Marchand of France broke two Olympic records set three years ago in Tokyo on the same night. He swam the men's 200-meter butterfly in 1:51.21 to best the 1:51.25 time by Kristof Milak of Hungary, then two hours later completed the 200 breaststroke in 2:05.85 to eclipse the previous mark of 2:06.38 by Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia.

Katie Ledecky of the United States swam the women's 1,500-meter freestyle in 15:30.02, breaking her own Olympic record of 15:35.35 from Tokyo in 2021.