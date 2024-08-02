First in Olympic history: Indian mixed team archers secure place in semifinal

FRANCE: The Indian mixed archery team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara came up with one of its most memorable performances to enter the semifinals at the Olympic Games for the first time ever, defeating Spain 5-3 here on Friday.

India won 38-37 38-38 36-37 37-36. They need one more win to end the country's 36-year wait for an Olympic medal in archery.

Ankita, the 26-year-old Kolkatan, and young Dhiraj took the first set 38-37 to take a 2-0 lead with the duo firing two 10s and two 9s. The fighting Spanish team of Elia Canales and Pablo Acha Gonzalez matched India in the second set by tying the scores at 38-all to share the points.

India's 3-1 advantage was neutralised in the third set following a below par 36, courtesy a poor shot which fetched the team an '8'. However, in the fourth and last set, the Indians held their nerves to win the nerve-wracking contest 37-36 and notch two full points and secure a semifinal spot, their best ever showing in the quadrennial showpiece.

Earlier, the Indian recurve mixed team had produced an excellent performance to rally past Indonesia and enter the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics here on Friday.

The Indians notched a 5-1 (37-36 38-38 38-37) win over their Indonesian opponents Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu. Dhiraj and Ankita consistently shot 9s and 10s. However, Ankita upped her game, shooting 10s in her last three attempts to take the pair into the last eight stage, which will take place later in the day.