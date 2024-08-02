Lakshya Sen creates history, becomes first Indian man to reach Olympic badminton semis

PARIS: Lakshya Sen mounted a remarkable comeback to become the first male Indian shuttler to qualify for the singles semifinals at the Olympic Games, outwitting Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in an intense battle, here on Friday.

The 22-year-old from Almora fought his heart out against the world number 11 Taiwanese after losing the first game to eventually prevail 19-21 21-15 21-12 in the men's singles quarterfinal that lasted 75 minutes.

PV Sindhu and the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had lost their respective matches on Thursday to bow out of the Games.

Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were the only Indians to have crossed the quarterfinal stage in the Olympics until now.

In men's singles, Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth had reached the quarterfinals in 2012 London and 2016 Rio editions respectively.

For 34-year-old Chou, who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023, it was yet another quarterfinal finish at the Olympics.

Sen once again went into the match as an underdog, having lost four times in last five meetings against the Taiwanese, a former world number 2.

Four of those matches had gone to three games and the Indian was prepared for the long haul.

There was very little to differentiate between the two as they engaged in a physical battle.

Long rallies were the order of the day as both players moved well on the court, returning almost everything they were throwing at each other.

The Indian lost initial points on his return from the forecourt and began making more cross-court shots.

Every time he trailed, Sen found a way to level the score, which moved from 2-5 to 5-5 and then 15-15.

Sen took a three-point lead in the neck-and-neck battle when Chou sent a backhand long, netted a return and in between the Indian found a winner on the left of his rival.

The Taiwanese then mounted a comeback, logging three ferocious returns to make it 18-all.

A backhand error from Sen gave Chou a mini-lead which he consolidated with a winner on the left of Sen.