Novak Djokovic is concerned about knee pain at Paris Olympics after a win over Tsitsipas

PARIS: Novak Djokovic was worried about his surgically repaired right knee at the Paris Games on Thursday night after feeling pain during a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas that put the 24-time Grand Slam champion in the Olympics semifinals for the fourth time as he pursues his first gold medal.

“I'm concerned about the state of the knee. I cannot give you exact information, because I don’t have it. I have to go and examine the knee now with my physio and with the medical staff of the tournament. And then let’s see,” said Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia who will face Lorenzo Musetti of Italy on Friday.

“I'm hoping,” Djokovic said, “I can be ready.”

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain meets Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the other men's semifinal.

Djokovic said he felt “sharp pain” early in the second set against Tsitsipas at Court Philippe Chatrier. That is the same stadium where Djokovic originally tore his meniscus on June 3 during a match at the French Open, forcing him to withdraw from that tournament.

He had an operation in Paris on June 5 but returned to action less than a month later at Wimbledon, where he wore a gray sleeve over that knee and played well enough to make it all the way to the final before losing to Alcaraz.