Olympics: Harmanpreet brace helps India stun Australia 3-2 in men's hockey

It is India's first win over Australia at the Olympics since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.
India's captain Harmanpreet Singh (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal (Photo | PTI)
PARIS: India stunned Tokyo Games silver medallist and their biggest nemesis Australia 3-2 here on Friday to finish their pool engagements on a high having already qualified for the quarterfinals of the men's hockey competition at the Paris Olympics.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (13th, 32nd) struck a brace en route to his sixth goal in the tournament, while Abhishek gave India the lead in the 12th minute.

Australia's goals were scored by Tom Craig (25th) and Blake Govers (55th).

Veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, was spectacular under the bar, making numerous saves to keep his side's lead intact.

