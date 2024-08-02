Rui Hachimura makes early Olympic exit, leaves Japan's men's basketball team with calf injury

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France: The Paris Olympics are over early for Japan's Rui Hachimura.

Japan's basketball federation said in a statement Friday morning that Hachimura will sit out its game against Brazil due to a left calf injury.

The team said that Hachimura felt discomfort in his calf fallowing Japan's 94-90 overtime loss to France on Tuesday. He received an MRI confirming an injury to his gastrocnemius muscle. He has since left the team.

"As my injury required early treatment, I was unfortunately unable to accompany the team in accordance with NBA/FIBA rules," Hachimura, who plays for the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, said in a statement.

"I would like to thank all the spectators who supported me at the venue, basketball fans around the world, and all the fans in Japan. I think that together with my teammates, we played a very good game for Japanese basketball. I am proud to have been able to play as a member of Akatsuki Japan."

Hachimura played 29 minutes in the loss to France, scoring a game-high 24 points

Japan is 0-2 in group play. The winner of its matchup with Brazil (0-2) will finish third in Group B. The loser will be eliminated from the tournament.