A win for ages for men's hockey team

CHENNAI: In a performance for the ages from a match from another age, the men's hockey team took down Australia for the first time at the Olympics since 1972. Do you know how long back 1972 was? When they beat Australia in Munich, Munich was in a country that doesn't even exist today. The surface that match was played on — grass — also doesn't exist today. At least, officially. That's how long India's passionate hockey-loving public have had to wait for a day like this. That's how long they have had to wait for a moment like this. Drink this in and bottle this feeling and sell it in the supermarkets.

Don't even bother telling them this came in a group stage game. Sure, their quarterfinal encounter in about 48 hours will be more important but there are few things that affects the mind positively like taking down one of the biggest dogs in the sport. Coming into the Olympics, the team had gone to Australia to play a bilateral Test series. India lost the series 0-5 but the management didn't really panic. Results in games like these are usually devoid of wider context. The management was more interested in reading the fineprint; how were the performances, can certain players be trusted to execute skills against the best of the best and which players would definitely be on the flight to Paris.

On the evidence of the last 60 minutes and change, Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will be pleased. First things first. This 3-2 win was a slightly backs-to-the-wall performance against an Australian side who still showcased their fast and pacy brand of hockey. But whenever they escaped the clutches of the Indian defence, PR Sreejesh was a man mountain at the back. He repelled a lot of shots and the defence itself held firm on multiple occasions.