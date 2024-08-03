Deepika fails to decode Olympic puzzle, India's archery campaign ends in Paris

PARIS: Deepika Kumari placed herself in an advantageous position against Korea's Suhyeon Nam by winning two of the first three sets but shot a horrible 7 with the second arrow of the fourth set to throw away a great opportunity as India's archery campaign folded at the Paris Olympics here Saturday.

Deepika had begun the day well with a 6-4 win over Germany's Michelle Kroppen but lost by the same margin to Nam, who had won the women's team gold on Friday.

Teenager Bhajan Kaur was eliminated earlier in the day after losing her pre-quarterfinal match to Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa in a shoot-off.

Competing in her fourth Olympics, Deepika yet again left the big stage empty-handed.

However, there was no hype around her this time, following disappointments in London, Rio and Tokyo editions.

The fourth place finish by Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara in the mixed team event was India's best performance in archery in Paris.

Leading 4-2, Deepika aced a 10 to start the fourth set but fell into the red zone with a seven after the Korean shot a 10 and a nine.

Nam did not make any mistake on her final shot, making a 10 to force a decider.

In the fifth set, the Korean began with a 10 and Deepika followed with a nine.

Nam managed a 9 and 10 on the following shots but Deepika got only two 9s to lose the quarterfinal 4-6.

Even in the second set, which she lost, Deepika had fluffed the second shot, managing a poor 6.

"It is disappointing. I don't know how and why I keep losing at the Olympic Games. Maybe the atmosphere gets to me.

It's the weight of own expectations," Deepika said after her defeat, admitting it was her best chance to do well.

"Those were bad two shots and I feel like I have gifted her the match."

Coach Purmina Mahato explained that after taking the anchor position, the archers need to release early to stand a better chance of scoring well.

"Ideally, you should have your shot within 5-7 seconds of taking anchor position. If you hold, all kinds of thoughts start coming to your mind. She held that shot long (6 in second set) and the second time (7 in fourth set) she released it early due to pressure," said Mahato.

The coach said India needs a consistent supply of archers but does not think that it's time for Deepika to quit.

"She must continue. People do well, win medals in this sport, even when they age."

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Bhajan did well to stretch her Indonesian rival to a shoot-off but fluffed the first shot by managing an eight when she needed a 10 to secure her passage into the last eight.

"Certainly I was lacking in something, that's why I lost. I will work on that when I go back home," Bhajan said after her 1/8 elimination round match.

Asked if she felt the nerves going into the shoot-off, she said, "Wo toh poore match mein hi rehta hai (nervousness remains throughout)," she said with a chuckle.

"I was not thinking of shooting a 10, I was just focussed on following the process," she said.

"I have learnt a lot from this campaign," she added but could not explain what, and again let out a smile.

After disappointing results in other team events, the mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara was on Friday in line to win a bronze but finished fourth.

Coach Mahato said she had told the archers not to think about the results and just stay focussed on shooting.

"We told them, do not think about win or loss, just shootIt's 90 percent mind game. You have to be mentally strong. Bhajan fought well but missed that last shot. We were actually assured that she will do well."