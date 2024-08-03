IOC leader says 'hate speech' directed at Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting at Olympics is unacceptable

PARIS: IOC President Thomas Bach said Saturday the “hate speech” directed at boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting at the Paris Olympics is “totally unacceptable.”

“We will not take part in a politically motivated … cultural war,” Bach said at a news briefing at the midway point of the games, that also tried to draw a line under days of global scrutiny about the female boxers' gender.

“What is going on in this context in the social media with all this hate speech, with this aggression and abuse, and fueled by this agenda, is totally unacceptable,” the International Olympic Committee leader said.

Khelif of Algeria and Lin of Taiwan have been the focus of intense attention — and often inaccurate commentary — because both were disqualified at the 2023 world championships.

The Russian-led International Boxing Association — which has been banished from the Olympics by the IOC in a yearslong dispute — removed the boxers from the worlds 16 months ago in India citing gender-based tests that are still unspecified and unproven.

The women's boxing issue was linked by Bach to what he called a wider, Russian-led campaign against the IOC and Paris Olympics where only 15 Russian athletes are competing, and as neutrals without their national identity. The IOC and international sports bodies have isolated Russia during the military invasion of Ukraine.

“What we have seen from the Russian side and in particular from the (IBA)," Bach said, "they have undertaken already way before these Games with a defamation campaign against France, against the games, against the IOC.”

The Algerian Olympic and Sports Committee filed an official complaint with the IOC to protest the online harassment of Khelif that amounts to “a serious violation of sports ethics and the Olympic Charter by one of the participants in the boxing tournament” at the Paris Olympics, according to a statement that was posted on the committee’s Facebook page.