This result will keep her alive: Coach Rana

CHATEAUROUX: “I think this fourth place will keep her alive,” was Jaspal Rana’s candid but apt assumption after Manu Bhaker ended her Olympics with a fourth finish in the 25m pistol event on Saturday at Chateauroux.

Rana felt she would not be the same again. She will have to pay a price for luxury and triumph. Preserving her would be the biggest challenge. There were a few things that Manu and her coach had done coming into the Olympic Games. In the last two months, they had recreated the Olympic setting. They followed the same time schedule as the Olympics, introducing similar playing conditions when he would not be behind her in the Field of Play. Even during the Bhopal trials, Jaspal was not there in the field of play. He used to sit in the stands and watch her.

Jaspal had had quite a few bitter tiffs with the National Rifle Association of India and this time, he did not want to get into all of these needless distractions. Since he was not part of the NRAI shooting coaches’ panel, he knew getting an accreditation that would allow him into the FoP was not possible. He got the accreditation that would allow him to use the shuttle service and entry into the stands because of Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha. Both of them knew.

Jaspal said it was all about planning. “We started training two months ago when we got the schedule of the Olympic matches,” he said even as Manu was giving interviews in the noon sun after the event. “We got into that routine and then we sent the report to Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and we told them that we will follow this routine.”