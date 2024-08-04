Algerian teen Kaylia Nemour wins the gold in uneven bars

FRANCE: Kaylia Nemour of Algeria secured the nation’s first Olympic gold in gymnastics with a captivating uneven bars routine on Sunday, narrowly defeating China’s Qiu Qiyuan. Sunisa Lee from the U.S. claimed her third medal in Paris and sixth overall by winning bronze, matching her finish in Tokyo three years ago. Although Nemour is French and trains in France, she chose to compete for Algeria due to a conflict with the French gymnastics federation and her club, Avoine Beaumont, embracing her father’s Algerian heritage. The 17-year-old excelled on the bars, performing complex releases and hand manoeuvres that showcased her athletic and technical prowess. Nemour’s skills were crucial in outscoring Qiu, whose routine was marked by precision and control. Qiu’s performance earned her a 15.5, while Nemour’s 15.7 tied for the highest score of the meet in any event. Despite competing under a different flag, Nemour celebrated her victory with the Algerian banner, receiving a thunderous ovation for winning Algeria’s first gymnastics medal. Lee, who has been battling multiple kidney diseases, only began serious training for Paris in December. In just seven months, she has earned three medals, including a team gold with the U.S. women led by Simone Biles, and a bronze in the all-around. Lee’s six Olympic medals put her just one behind Shannon Miller for the second most by an American gymnast, with a chance to match Miller in the balance beam final on Sunday.