German keeper's heroics knock Canada out of Olympic women's football

PARIS: Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger saved two penalties in the shoot-out and scored the winning kick to knock holders Canada of the Olympic women's football on Saturday, taking Germany into the semi-finals along with Spain, the United States and Brazil.

The quarter-final in Marseille finished 0-0 after extra time before 2016 gold medallists Germany prevailed 4-2 on penalties thanks to Berger's heroics and they will face the Americans next.

The Canadians won gold three years ago in Tokyo but just making it to the last eight this time was a remarkable achievement after they were docked six points in the group stage.

They were hit with the points deduction and a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000) by FIFA as a punishment after a staff member used a drone to spy on a New Zealand training session ahead of their opening match at the tournament.

Canada coach Bev Priestman was given a one-year ban, leaving assistant Andy Spence to take interim charge.

They failed in an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the points deduction, but won all three group games to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Germany go through to a last-four tie on Tuesday in Lyon against the United States, who edged out Japan 1-0 after extra time in Paris.