History-making Ledecky eyes LA after ninth Olympic gold

PARIS: Katie Ledecky said Saturday she would love to swim at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after collecting a fourth straight 800m freestyle title and a ninth career gold, equalling the most ever won by a woman athlete in any sport.

The 27-year-old superstar hit the wall in 8min 11.04sec, ahead of Australia's Ariarne Titmus (8:12.29) and fellow American Paige Madden (8:13.00).

It was Ledecky's 14th Olympic medal, the victory at La Defense Arena rewriting the history books yet again.

Her ninth gold drew her level with Soviet-era artistic gymnast Larisa Latynina as the only women to collect that many titles.

Asked afterwards whether she planned to be at her home Olympics in 2028, she replied: "I'd love to, we'll see.

"It's not easy," she added. "I'll take it year by year and we'll see. Give it everything I got for as long as I have it left in me."

The greatest distance swimmer the sport has seen, she had already won the 1500m in Paris and earned silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay and bronze in the 400m freestyle.

No other woman swimmer has won gold at four different Olympics.

Ledecky set off fast and was marginally ahead of Titmus at the first turn, with the Australian staying on her shoulder for 600m until the American started pulling clear.

Madden made a late charge but Titmus managed to hold on for silver as Ledecky surged home.