Hockey: Sree-best on an improbable day for Indian hockey



The second of those moments was the second and final time India won this feisty last eight clash. Just after the custodian saved from Phil Roper, a smart stop where he raised his big blue glove to parry the goal-bound effort wide, Sreejesh, and there's no other way to phrase this, bounced his bum on the blue turf a couple of times. Maybe call it 'The Sreejesh Bumboline' or 'The Sreejesh Buttattack'. An alpha move, his way of telling the opposition they were losing this match. Football goalkeepers have willingly engaged in shenanigans over the years to put off the opposition and this was Sreejesh doing a crossover.



The opponents were doing something similar. A support staff had smuggled an iPad next to their keeper, Ollie Payne. The gadget perhaps gave an idea to Payne some of the favoured moves of the Indian players in the shoot-out. The umpire was having none of it and the iPad was removed from the field. Without the iPad, Payne committed too early and Rajkumar Pal dinked the ball to send the Indians into raptures. One of the greatest defensive performances in the long history of Indian hockey has been achieved (Hockey India has since lodged a complaint about the iPad).

Cue delirium. Players ran wherever their legs took them. Sreejesh was down. Manpreet Singh was next to him. Coach Craig Fulton, who had to stay back in South Africa as his wife was wheeled into emergency surgery for a rogue appendix just before the team was picked in late June, was in there somewhere. There may also have been a tear or two shed. Sports, eh? Making adults cry tears of happiness since time immemorial.

Sports can also make you do crazy things. Which is what Sreejesh did for the vast majority of the match. Riding on adrenaline and not much else, he led from the back as India put up a herculean shift after being reduced to 10 men in the 17th minute.



Whenever Great Britain thought they had a chance, Sreejesh was equal to it. A full length dive here to divert the ball away from a forward running full pelt with an outstretched stick. Parrying a goal-bound effort away there. Kicking the ball away before an opposition stick at other times. Playing the opponent and the angle on the odd occasions. Shouting at his defenders when all else failed. Like when he saved from Morton with three minutes and change remaining on the clock. Morton thought he had scored but a strong right hand from the keeper sent it into the stands.



It was a Sreejesh masterclass from start to finish. Just before the start of the shoot-out, he was hit by an epiphany. "I thought this can be my last match or I can have two more." Now, he will have two more. Through sheer force of will, some theatrics, backing himself in a mano a mano battle and emerging from the depths of hell to script an unlikely win.

That, in essence, would be the apt summary of his autobiography.