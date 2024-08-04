Holloway cruises into Olympic 110m hurdles semis, Parchment labours

PARIS: American Grant Holloway cruised into the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 110m hurdles in impressive style at the Stade de France on Sunday.

But reigning champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica could only advance as one of the fastest qualifiers after finishing fifth in his heat, outside the automatic top three spots.

Holloway clocked the fastest time of the day, 13.01 seconds, to win his heat, with the semi-finals scheduled for Wednesday at 17:05 GMT and the final a day later at 19:45.

"I'm looking forward to continue each round and obviously it's the Olympic Games so you've got to be on your Ps and Qs each round," Holloway said.

The 26-year-old is a three-time world champion and the second-fastest man in history at the event with a personal best of 12.81sec.

But he was surprisingly beaten into silver at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021 by Parchment.