Julien Alfred secures St. Lucia's first Olympic gold with stunning 100m victory

PARIS: Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred stormed to a fairytale Olympic 100 metres victory on Saturday, etching her name into history to claim the Caribbean nation's first ever medal at the Games.

In an electrifying upset at a rainswept Stade de France, the 23-year-old stunned the USA's reigning 100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson with a barnstorming performance to take gold in 10.72sec.

Alfred led from start to finish to power home well clear of Richardson, who took silver in 10.87sec, with fellow American Melissa Jefferson, third in 10.92sec.

Richardson had been hotly tipped to become the first American to win the coveted Olympic crown since Gail Devers in 1996.

But the 24-year-old Texan's dreams of victory were utterly eclipsed by Alfred's magical victory.

Alfred later choked back tears as she paid tribute to her late father, who died in 2013, while recalling her childhood dreams of one day running in the Olympics.

"He believed that I could do it," Alfred said of her father. "He passed away in 2013, and he couldn't get to see me on the biggest stage of my career.

"But I know he will always be so boastful of his daughter being an Olympian and now this happened."