Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting wins first medal amid Olympics gender row

PARIS: The Taiwanese boxer engulfed in a major gender controversy at the Paris Olympics guaranteed herself at least bronze after convincingly winning her quarter-final on Sunday.

Lin Yu-ting, who together with Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is at the centre of a global storm over their eligibility, defeated Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva on a unanimous points decision to reach the semi-finals of the women's 57kg category.

With her second win of the tournament, the 28-year-old Lin is assured of a medal because losing semi-finalists in the boxing take home bronze.

Khelif is also guaranteed at least bronze after winning her quarter-final on Saturday in the women's 66kg division.

Khelif and Lin were disqualified from last year's world championships after failing gender eligibility tests, but were cleared to box in the French capital. They also competed at the Tokyo Games in 2021.