Paris Olympics 2024: US's Bobby Finke shatters 1500m world record as Sjoestroem dominates

PARIS: The United States' Bobby Finke smashed the 12-year-old 1500m world record Sunday on his way to Olympic gold as Swedish veteran Sarah Sjoestroem capped her fifth Games by sealing the 50-100m freestyle double.

On a thrilling final day of action in La Defense Arena, the American women turned on the afterburners to lower their own 4x100m medley relay world best while China powered to the men's title.

It concluded an electric nine-day meet marred at the start by a lingering Chinese doping scandal but which was overtaken by some outstanding individual performances.

Once again the United States topped the overall medal table with 28 ahead of Australia's 18. China came third with 12.

Their two titles on Sunday meant the Americans finished with eight gold to Australia's seven to keep intact a record they have held since 1988.

With the crowd urging him on, defending champion Finke powered home in 14min 30.67sec to better the previous best of 14:31.02 set by China's Sun Yang at London in 2012.

Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri took silver and Ireland's Daniel Wiffen, the 800m winner, bronze.