Germany wins Olympic team relay triathlon

PARIS: Germany won gold in the mixed triathlon relay on Monday at the Paris Olympics, with the build-up to the event marred by news that a Belgian athlete had fallen sick after swimming in the Seine last week.

Germany's Laura Lindemann won a sprint finish in the final leg, narrowly edging out Beth Potter from Britain in silver and Taylor Knibb from the United States in bronze who were separated in a photo finish.

The relay is a four-person sprint triathlon, with two men and two women completing a 300-metre swim, a seven-kilometre (4.3-mile) bike ride and a 1.8km run.

The Seine was used for the swim on Monday, as it was for the men's and women's individual triathlon last Wednesday.

But the river has been dogged by pollution problems despite a 1.4 billion euros ( USD 1.5 billion) upgrade to improve the Paris sewerage and water treatment system.

No athletes' training in the Seine has been possible since the start of Games after the water repeatedly failed water tests, with bacteria levels above authorised limits.