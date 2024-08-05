Olympic golf has its golden moment as momentum builds from dazzling show in Paris

SAINT QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES: Scottie Scheffler was in awe at the size of the gallery when he hit the first of his 265 shots in Olympic golf, and he was in tears when he stood at the top podium with the gold medal as the American flag was raised and the anthem was played.

Scheffler wasn't alone.

Jason Day, a major champion who spent 51 weeks at No. 1 in the world, needed two holes before the Aussie could calm his nerves at the start. Tom Kim of South Korea was crying when he walked off the 18th green Sunday after his bid for a medal fell short, overcome by emotions he had pent up during his bid to even get to Paris.

Olympic golf offers four days for three medals, and nothing for the other 57 players.

Scheffler also received a $37,500 prize from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympics Committee, not even a drop in the bucket compared with the $28,148,692 he has earned this year.

"I still think that the Ryder Cup is the best tournament that we have in our game — pure competition — and I think this has the potential be right up there with it," Rory McIlroy said after his late blunder cost him a medal.