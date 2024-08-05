Rohidas gets one-match ban, to miss Olympic hockey semifinal after India's appeal rejected

PARIS: India's key defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas will miss Tuesday's Olympic men's hockey semifinal against Germany after the country's appeal against his one-match suspension, for being red-carded in the quarterfinal, was rejected by the international body FIH.

This means India will have only 15 players available for the key clash, which is a big setback for the eight-time Olympic champions.

"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," a FIH statement read.

"The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only."

Hockey India had lodged an appeal against Rohidas' suspension but the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Jury Bench rejected it.

"After inspection and deliberations, HI's appeal has been rejected and Amit will not play the semifinal."