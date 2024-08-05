Tennis pair win first Olympic medal for Russians in Paris

PARIS: Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider on Sunday became the first Russians to win a medal at the Paris Olympics when they took silver in the women's tennis doubles.

Playing as neutrals, they were beaten in three sets in the final by Italy's Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

Athletes from Russia and ally Belarus were banned from world sport following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

But the IOC has allowed their gradual return under a neutral banner, providing the athletes concerned meet strict conditions.

In Paris, there are just 15 Russians and 17 Belarusians competing.

"It doesn't matter to me," said Andreeva when asked about competing as a neutral.

"I just go on the court to play and I fight. That's what we did together this week."

Shnaider refused completely to discuss the ban on the Russian flag and anthem.

"We are here to fight as a pair and we are very proud of that. I will not answer any questions about politics. I am here to talk about tennis," she told a press conference.