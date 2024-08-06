Lakshya unfulfilled: Time for India to introspect their policies in Badminton

Lakhsya’s comments too echoed the same line. “Once he started playing well, it was hard for me to find the answers in the rallies,” he said. “At times, when the score is crucial, you have to be mentally strong. Credit to him, he played a solid game in the second.” During the brief two-and-a-half-minute conversation, Lakshya kept looking everywhere for answers, both for his game and the questions thrown at him.

Lee, on the other hand, spoke about how he switched his strategy. “I tried to turn the game into an attacking game,” Lee said in the mixed zone. He looked happy and could smile. The two have been playing against each other for quite some time and they know each other’s game. But Lee confessed that the Olympics is crazy. It can make players do amazing things. All he was trying in the second game was to parry the shuttle as much as possible. “The longer I could sustain, (especially with rallies) the bigger chance I had,” he said.

India has three medals so far at this Olympics. Like boxing, badminton too has drawn a blank, the first complete misfire for the sport since Saina Nehwal won a bronze in 2012. It is disconcerting the way badminton has failed to deliver for India at this Olympics. The investment was huge. Like boxing, it was one of the best-funded sports. There were multiple sparring partners and coaches with each shuttler. Foreign coaches were made available, while the players were able to train abroad in the best of the facilities. Yet there is nothing to show on the biggest stage.

The Badminton Federation of India must reboot and restart. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) too need to be held equally responsible. Athletes were being monitored by TOPS directly, sometimes even bypassing the federations. For certain players, there were different rules. There is no concept of a national camp, which used to be the norm earlier. Every demand of players had been met. It needs to be seen whether it is a good thing or bad. In the end, Prakash Padukone, who is here as Sindhu’s mentor, said: “Players also should take responsibility,” he said. “One cannot always blame the federation or the ministry.” Every demand of the shuttlers has been met, he said. If Indian badminton needs to recover, they should revisit the policies that fetched the country three medals in three Olympics. A country, historically starved of Olympic glory, simply cannot afford to let the golden goose die.