Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Olympic finals in style with monster first throw

PARIS: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra turned on the style as he stormed into the men's javelin throw final of the Olympic Games with a season's best effort of 89.34m in his very first attempt in the qualification round here on Tuesday.

Much like his performance in the Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old crossed the automatic qualifying mark of 84m in his opening throw to occupy the top spot in Group B.

The tremendous effort, which is the second-best of his career, also set aside concerns surrounding Chopra's fitness after he revealed that he had been battling an adductor niggle in the build-up to the Games.

His personal best continues to be 89.94m achieved back in 2022.

The other Indian in the fray, Kishore Jena, bowed out of contention to make the 12-man final on Thursday after managing a poor throw of 80.73m.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, also qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m in Group B.

From the same group, Grenada veteran Anderson Peters too made the cut with a throw of 88.63m.

Chopra produced the most eye-catching performance of the day lasting just a few minutes - quite literally a case of 'he came, he threw and he conquered'.