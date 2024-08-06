Vinesh Phogat storms into maiden Olympic semi-finals

Seasoned Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat entered her maiden Olympic semifinals in the 50kg category, beating Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the last-eight stage here on Tuesday.

Two-time World Championships medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat has seen enough in the last one-and-a-half-year. From being a star wrestler to being dragged on the roads in the national capital, Vinesh witnessed moments that would define her career when she finally bids adieu.

On Tuesday afternoon, she added yet another moment to her sparkling career when she registered an upset win over reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the opening round of the 50kg weight category at the Paris Games. Susaki, who has lost only thrice since 2010, was favourite when the lots were drawn on Monday but Vinesh surprised her by playing a defensive game that foiled all plans of the Japanese wrestler.

The Indian wrestler though conceded two points for the passivity and was trailing 0-2 for the majority of the bout, turned the game in her favour in the last minute to effect a takedown and win by a margin of 3-2. Japanese wrestler challenged the referee's decision of awarding two points to Vinesh but after referral, it was turned down. Vinesh earned an extra point for the wrong referral.