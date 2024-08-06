Photo sensation Medina takes Olympic surfing bronze for Brazil

TEAHUPO'O: Three-time surfing world champion and viral photo sensation Gabriel Medina had to settle for Olympic bronze in Tahiti on Monday after going into the Games as a widely tipped favourite.

Beaten in the semi-final by Australian Jack Robinson after taking only one wave, the Brazilian was more creative in the bronze match against the surprise of the men's draw, Alonso Correa, winning with a score of 15.54 to the Peruvian's 12.43.

Modest surf conditions resulted in a tight duel, but Medina chose his waves better in the final 20 minutes to seal third on the podium.

An AFP photograph of Medina celebrating after kicking out of a wave last week after a ride that earned a record Olympic score became a global sensation, and a defining image of the sport and the Paris Olympics.

The gold medal will be decided later Monday.