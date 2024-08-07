Olympics 2024: Wrestler Antim likely to be sent back home for indiscipline

CHENNAI: India's wrestling campaign seems to have gone worse from bad. In a shocking development, wrestler Antim Panghal, who bowed out of the 53kg competition after losing her first round bout to her Turkish opponent Zeynep Yetgil on Wednesday, is likely to be sent back home for indiscipline.

It is learnt that the 19-year-old wrestler from Haryana left the Games Village soon after her bout and reached a hotel where her coach and sister were staying (the coach accompanied her from the competition venue). She then allegedly asked her sister to bring her belongings from the Village after handing her the Olympic accreditation.

“The sister was trying to enter the Village posing as Antim. However, authorities found it out,” a source in the know of developments told this daily. The security team at the Village even called the cops after detaining the sister. The cops then apprised the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials of the development. “As the IOA is responsible for the Indian contingent at the Games, their officials have been informed about the developments. Antim and others involved in the incident are expected to be sent back home tonight (Wednesday night),” said the source.

"The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials spoke to the cops and requested them not detain Antim's sister. They agreed but she was sent back to hotel. All of them have been asked not to venture out of the hotel room," added the source.

It is learnt that the IOA is trying to arrange flight ticket for Thursday morning to make sure Antim along with others fly out of Paris as soon as possible. "After the incident, Antim's accreditation has been cancelled. The IOA will also discuss the issue with the Wrestling Federation of India."

Another source told this daily that the wrestler went missing from the Village on Tuesday as well. “She was not at the Village on Tuesday. She even missed the evening training session. No wonder despite being World No 4, she lost the first bout to World No 12 wrestler 10-0 (technical superiority),” the source said.

Sources also informed that she has requested for return tickets to India for Wednesday for herself and her support staff including coach, physiotherapist and sparring partner along with her sister. However, later she apparently changed the decision and requested for return tickets for Thursday.

Indian Olympic Association immediately swung into action after learning about the incident. "The Indian Olympic Association has decided to fly wrestler Antim and her support staff back after a disciplinary breach was brought to IOA’s notice by the French authorities," said the official IOA statement.