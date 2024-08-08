Mirabai Chanu's bid for 2nd Olympic medal falls short, finishes fourth

PARIS: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu came tantalisingly close to clinching a second Olympic medal but a faltered lift in her final attempt cruelly snatched the dream from her grasp, leaving her with a fourth place finish in the women's 49kg event here on Wednesday.

Mirabai, who turns 30 on Thursday, lifted a total of 199kg (88kg+111kg) at the South Paris Arena. It was 3kgs less than what she heaved at the Tokyo Olympics (202 kg) for a silver medal.

Mirabai could manage only three lifts out of six attempts. She had only one successful lift in the clean and jerk section.

The former world champion had done well to keep herself in medal contention after the snatch event but her failure to lift 114kg in her final clean and jerk attempt cost her dearly.

Had she succeeded she would have bagged the bronze medal.

"I am happy with the performance because I managed this despite having very little time for recovery," Mirabai told reporters.

"I was managing 85 in practice and I did it in the competition too. I was confident about clean and jerk also. It was my third day of the women's problem and that also affects you a bit," she said.

Mirabai said the strategy was devised by her coach and she just followed the plan.

"It was going good, whatever the coach said I did. It is just destiny that I did not get medal, I did my best," she said, smiling.