Quincy Hall gets a gold in the Olympic 400 meters with yet another US comeback on the Paris track

SAINT-DENIS, France: As the flash of red, white and blue streaked past one sprinter — then the next, then the next — the American man delivering the latest out-of-nowhere comeback on the track said he had one thing going through his mind: “Get home, son! Get home, son!”

Quincy Hall got home in first, then fell to the ground and did snow angels.

Just another routine day in a come-from-behind kind of Olympics for the USA.

Hall reeled in three runners down the stretch of the 400-meter final Wednesday to deliver another heart-stopping win for his country at the Stade de France. He finished in 43.40 seconds, beating Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith by .04 seconds; they are now the fourth- and fifth-fastest men in history at the distance.

Hall’s late push came the evening after American Cole Hocker rocked his sport by coming from way back to beat the favorites in a memorable men’s 1500.

Add in Noah Lyles, whose only lead in his 100-meter thriller Sunday came at the exact point he crossed the finish line, and it’s easy to see a pattern.

“I’ve got determination,” Hall said. “That’s what got me to that line. A lot of hurt, a lot of pain.”

The win came about an hour after Lyles advanced to the final of the 200 meters despite finishing second to Letsile Tebogo in his semifinal. Lyles will race for the gold medal Thursday.

Things did not look good for Hall with 100 meters to go

Things looked bad for Hall, a 26-year-old who starred at South Carolina and who breeds dogs, as the eight sprinters approached the final curve.

He was 5 or so meters behind Hudson-Smith and 2012 champion Kirani James, both to his left, and as they rounded the bend, Hall was making up ground on Jareem Richards to his outside. It looked to be shaping up as a good battle for bronze.