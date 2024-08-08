Wrestler Aman Sehrawat one win away from Olympic medal

Aman Sehrawat, the only male wrestler from the country competing at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics, entered the 57kg semifinals with dominating wins in his first two bouts on Thursday.

He will take on top seed Japanese grappler Rei Higuchi in the semifinals later in the day. A win there will assure the Indian wrestler of an Olympic medal.

Earlier Aman defeated Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia via technical superiority (10-0) in his first bout to reach the quarterfinals. Aman was leading 3-0 after the first period and made short work of his rival in the second and last period to enter the quarterfinals.

He faced Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania in the last eight stage. Aman once again delivered a dominant performance outclassing the Albanian wrestler. He registered a 12-0 win via technical superiority. His next opponent is medal favourite Higuchi, who got the better of a Puerto Rico wrestler in another quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, India's Anshu Malik lost her first bout in the 57kg against USA's wrestler Helen Maroulis 7-2.